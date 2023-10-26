Tauranga City Council: Pilot Bay gets new sand

October 26, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Ahead of a long, hot summer for Mount Maunganui beaches, sand will be replenished at Pilot Bay from the week commencing 30 October, Tauranga City Council said.

Tauranga City Council photo

Also known as beach renourishment, sand is typically replenished to replace sediment that’s been lost due to storm damage, drift, wind and wave action.

“We are adding sand to areas across Pilot Bay which have been affected by recent weather events like Cyclone Gabrielle, which caused considerable coastal erosion,” said the council.

“Sand will be replaced in small sections along Pilot Bay, meaning that parts of the beach will be temporarily fenced off and inaccessible for short periods over approximately five days. Working this way still maintains some beach access for our community.”

The last time sand was replaced in this area was 2021.