Boskalis orders state-of-the-art dredger from Royal IHC

October 27, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Boskalis and Royal IHC have signed a contract for the construction of a state-of-the-art trailing suction hopper dredger.

Artist’s impression of the new Boskalis trailing suction hopper dredger

The award of the contract follows an extensive design phase. The vessel will have a hopper capacity of 31,000 m3 and will be built at the IHC yard in Krimpen aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, over the next few years.

The new vessel will be one of the largest trailing suction hopper dredgers in the Boskalis fleet. Noteworthy features of the energy-efficient vessel design include the full diesel-electric installation and propulsion via Azipods™.

These technological innovations, combined with the optimized underwater hull design and an advanced automation system, will contribute to a significantly lower fuel consumption.

The vessel is also being prepared for the use of (green) methanol as an alternative fuel. The methanol plant and storage tanks on board make this switch possible.

Furthermore, the dual fuel main engines are equipped with two-stage turbos and can be powered by both conventional fuels and more sustainable alternatives such as biodiesel and methanol, providing for a substantial reduction of CO2 emissions.

With a double suction pipe equipped with underwater pumps and two discharge pumps with a combined discharge capacity of 15,000 kW, the new trailing suction hopper dredger is well suited to dredging material and discharge this over long distances to a reclamation site.

The new vessel is expected to enter service in mid-2026. Thanks to its advanced design and state-of-the-art technology, this vessel marks a significant step in making Boskalis’ dredging fleet more sustainable.