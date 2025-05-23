Another HID Dredger successfully launched

Back to overview
Vessels
May 23, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

HID Shipyard has successfully launched its latest cutter suction dredger, model CSD4016, marking a significant step into the commissioning and trial phase of this state-of-the-art dredging vessel.

Photo courtesy of HID

The newly launched CSD4016 features a modular design and delivers powerful excavation and slurry transportation capabilities.

This robust and fuel-efficient cutter suction dredger is equipped with a 400 mm dredge pipe and is capable of dredging up to -14 meters.

It is specifically engineered for demanding environments such as river dredging, port expansion, and sand mining operations.

With a sleek, compact structure and an efficient layout, this dredger is equipped with a high-performance cutter head and a reliable hydraulic system—ensuring smooth operation and low maintenance costs.

