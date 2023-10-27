Jan De Nul CSD Fernão de Magalhães busy in Safi Port, Morocco

October 27, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Jan De Nul’s cutter suction dredger (CSD) Fernão de Magalhães is currently very busy in Morocco, deepening the Port of Safi.

Ambassade van België in Marokko photo

The expansion of the Safi industrial port is a major infrastructure project in Morocco and part of the national port strategy for 2030.

This project aims to support the development of Morocco in the energy and chemical sectors.

For instance, the dock expansion and deepening will improve logistics for feeding the new thermal power plant with coal to satisfy phosphate chemical supplier OCP’s future energy needs.

Safi is located on the Atlantic coast of Morocco, 300 km from Agadir. The existing port is one of the oldest in Morocco.