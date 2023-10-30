Congressman Murphy: More than $34M for dredging projects

October 30, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Share this article







House Republicans last week passed the Energy and Water Development Appropriations for FY24, delivering more than $34 million for dredging in North Carolina’s 3rd District.

Congressman Greg Murphy

“This legislation rolls back damaging policies, and robustly funds construction, operation and maintenance of our nation’s ports and waterways,” said Congressman Greg Murphy, MD.

Specifically, it includes:

$6.3 million for dredging of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway,

$18.4 million for dredging of the Morehead City port,

$5.2 million for the channel from Back Sound to Lookout Bight,

funding for inlets such as Manteo Bay, New River Inlet, Rollinson Channel, and New Topsail Inlet, and resources for Silver Lake Harbor.

“I’m grateful my funding proposals shared with the Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development were well-received, and this bill passed on the House floor,” added Murphy.