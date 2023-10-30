EXCLUSIVE: NMDC Group’s new brand revealed

October 30, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), an engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and marine dredging company, presented NMDC Group’s new brand today.

The NMDC Group said that their plan is to strengthen existing business partnerships and form new models of cross-sector collaboration that will not only unlock, create and maximise value across industries, but also drive sustainable future business growth.

Yasser Zaghloul, Chief Executive Officer of the National Marine Dredging Group, said: “Our commitment to fostering a sustainable energy future is solid. The challenges before us are significant, but with innovation, strategic partnerships, and a focus on sustainable practices, we believe the energy sector can thrive in a decarbonised world.”

In the following period, the Abu Dhabi based dredging giant will also discuss potential strategic collaboration with governments, policymakers and the private sector to contribute to achieving decarbonisation targets across the industry value chain.

Omar Keilani, Business Development Manager, Executive Office at NMDC Group and Ernst Visser, Managing Director, Navingo BV

“For Q4 2023, we are looking forward to a new chapter of achievements as we lead several new projects that will bolster our successes and support our goals towards realising more growth and progress. We will always earn the trust placed in us by keeping pace with the ongoing comprehensive and sustainable cultural renaissance in Abu Dhabi and the UAE overall,” concluded NMDC CEO.