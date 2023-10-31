Boskalis kicking off next Portsmouth dredging campaign

October 31, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Boskalis Westminster Ltd will later today begin surveying operations and maintenance dredging works within Portsmouth Harbour and its approach channels.

Photo courtesy of DPC

According to the KHM Portsmouth, the areas primarily to be focused on during this campaign will be Princess Royal Jetty, North Corner Jetty, Oil Fuel Jetty and the Main Harbour Approach channel.

On this project the contractor will use the plough vessel “OBERVARGH” (LOA 15.3m), Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) “FREEWAY” (LOA 92.1m) and the survey launch “ARAMIS” (LOA 11.4m) which will carry out all necessary survey operations.

This surveying and maintenance dredging project is expected to take place between the 31 October and 12 November 2023.