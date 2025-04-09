Back to overview
Boskalis gears up for Douglas Outer Harbor dredging

Dredging
April 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A five-day dredging program is scheduled to take place in Douglas Outer Harbor from Friday, April 18, the Isle of Man Department of Infrastructure said.

photo courtesy of Isle of Man Department of Infrastructure

The work will be undertaken by specialist contractors Boskalis, who visited the Island for three days’ dredging last month following the completion of a survey by Clydeside Surveys.

At that time, dredging work was carried out in order to prevent more disruption to marine services in the area.

The Manxman’s afternoon arrival on March 1 was delayed by 105 minutes when the ferry got stuck on a mud bank in the harbor.

A specialist dredging vessel Norma II was brought in to do the work.

According to the Department, the focus of the latest maintenance dredging will be on the No.5 berth, the tanker berth and a charted feature that requires the use of specialist machinery.

