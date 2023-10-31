Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Wasa Dredging working in Paldiski South Harbour

Wasa Dredging working in Paldiski South Harbour

October 31, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Following completion of geotechnical measurements, the next phase of the construction of a new quay in Paldiski South Harbour (6A) is now underway in Estonia.

The work continues with dredging operations conducted by Wasa Dredging’s backhoe dredger “Optimus” and self-propelled split barges “Boann” and “Sinann”.

The new 6A quay in Paldiski – expected to cost over €52 million – is necessary to increase the maritime transport capacity of vehicles and goods including the offshore wind sector.

This will ensure enough capacity for the port to receive high-draft special-purpose vessels for the construction of offshore wind farms and the transport of wind turbine components.

The deadline for completion of the construction project is July 2025.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles