Wasa Dredging working in Paldiski South Harbour

October 31, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Following completion of geotechnical measurements, the next phase of the construction of a new quay in Paldiski South Harbour (6A) is now underway in Estonia.

The work continues with dredging operations conducted by Wasa Dredging’s backhoe dredger “Optimus” and self-propelled split barges “Boann” and “Sinann”.

The new 6A quay in Paldiski – expected to cost over €52 million – is necessary to increase the maritime transport capacity of vehicles and goods including the offshore wind sector.

This will ensure enough capacity for the port to receive high-draft special-purpose vessels for the construction of offshore wind farms and the transport of wind turbine components.

The deadline for completion of the construction project is July 2025.