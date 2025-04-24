Back to overview
Dredging underway at Ardersier Energy Transition Facility

April 24, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Work is now well underway at the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility – located near Inverness in Scotland – to deepen and widen the channel and harbor.

photo courtesy of Haventus

According to Haventus, this will allow the large vessels serving the offshore wind market to safely access the quayside when the facility opens later in 2025.

Once completed, Ardersier is set to play an important role in enabling the deployment of offshore wind projects at the pace and scale needed to support energy security, meeting net zero targets and ultimately helping to lower the cost of power to consumers and industry.

The 450-acre site is accessed via an initial >650 meters of quay, with a further 1 kilometer of quay development forming the centrepiece of the site’s future expansion.

The facility will be key to deploying offshore wind projects over the next decade and an important enabler  to Scotland achieving net zero by 2045.

