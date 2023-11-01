Cashman Dredging bags $29.1M contract in Maryland

November 1, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Share this article







The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District has awarded a $29.1 million contract to Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting of Quincy, Massachusetts, for the maintenance dredging works in Baltimore, Maryland.

Photo courtesy of Cashman Dredging

According to the Corps, the project consists of maintenance dredging approximately 1,400,000 cubic yards from the deep-draft federal navigation channels serving the Port of Baltimore.

The work is scheduled to take place between November 2023 through March 2024.The dredging depth varies by channel segment and ranges from 35 feet mean lower low water (ft MLLW) to 50 ft MLLW with an additional 1 foot of allowable overdepth.

Approximately 1,000,000 cy will be dredged from the Maryland approach channels (Brewerton Channel Eastern Extension) and placed at the Paul S. Sarbanes Ecosystems Restoration Project at Poplar Island.

The rest of the material, around 400,000 cy will be dredged from Baltimore Harbor channels (Curtis Bay Channel) and placed at the Cox Creek Dredged Material Containment Facility.