Caution advised in Whanganui Port due to dredging

November 2, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Project director Phil Wardale has informed recreational vessel users transiting through the Whanganui Port basin to take care and proceed with caution, due to increase in construction activity in the area.

The contractor has made good piling progress over the last few weeks and will now start piling out into the awa from the central wharf area.

The works area is now marked with yellow safety buoys, which are all lit for night guidance.

As the works area moves out from the wharves this means that vessels transiting through the Port area are required to divert away from the central wharf area, the Port announced.

“While we realise keeping a wide berth of the construction site is more difficult to do either side of, and during low tides, we are working on interim dredging solutions scheduled for later this month, now that the white bait season has ended,” said Wardale.

“By widening the channel, access to and from the Wharf Street boat ramp will improve for all river users, particularly as we move into the warmer summer months when sea fishing and other outdoor recreational activities become more popular.”

The Stage One civil construction works within the river are expected to be completed early in the New Year before the contractor starts to work on the land side construction works.