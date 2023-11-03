Pentair jetpump for dredging company in Cameroon

November 3, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Pentair Fairbanks Nijhuis supplied a Split Case pump type Venus1-300,410 (1100 m3/h @ 85 mlc and 2200 m3/h @ 43 mlc) for a dredging company in Cameroon recently.

The pump housing is cast iron and the impeller is aluminum bronze.

According to Pentair, the pump was inspected and approved by an external inspection agency before shipment and is on its way to Central Africa.

The Pentair branch in Winterswijk, the Netherlands, specializes in designing, producing and maintaining standard and tailor-made pumps and pump systems.