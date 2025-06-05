Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Cambodian delegation inspects HID dredging equipment

Cambodian delegation inspects HID dredging equipment

Dredging
June 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A delegation from the Cambodian Ministry of Water Resources recently visited a project site to inspect the operations of the HID-manufactured dredger.

photo courtesy of HID

The delegation highly praised the vessel’s outstanding performance, operational efficiency, and environmental compliance. They also expressed strong recognition of HID Shipyard’s expertise in the field of dredging equipment,” HID said.

Bella Wang, General Manager, Global Sales at HID Dredging, said: “In the past few years, the global economic situation has been sluggish, and industry changes have brought huge challenges to the entire dredging equipment manufacturing industry. However, relying on 36 years of manufacturing experience, a strong technical R&D team, and global supply chain management capabilities, HID Shipyard has successfully coped with these difficulties and maintained steady growth every year.”

In its latest announcement, HID said that they remain committed to technological innovation and high-standard manufacturing, continuing to deliver top-quality equipment for water infrastructure projects worldwide.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles