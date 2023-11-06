Dredging on Fascine channel in full swing

November 6, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Department of Transport (DoT) are currently progressing with dredging in the Fascine channel and stabilisation works on the Babbage Island sand spit.

Shire of Carnarvon photo

The forecast schedule is to complete the Fascine channel prior to the end of year shutdown, with further dredging to take place at the entrance channel to DoT’s Boat Harbour.

DoT’s dredging contractor will commence site shutdown activities throughout the week spanning 18th – 24th December to ensure plant and equipment are neatly stored within their respective laydown areas.

“The dredge will be located on anchor inside DoT’s Boat Harbour and all pipeline removed from navigable waters. Strings of pipeline will be stored on the sand spit and tied down with anchors,” Shire of Carnarvon said.