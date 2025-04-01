Preparations underway for Lions Weir dredging

Back to overview
Dredging
April 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Preparations for the Lions Weir dredging project are well underway, with the Shire of Boddington working closely with the Dredging Contractor and various consultants to finalize logistics and environmental requirements.

photo courtesy of boddington.wa.gov.au

An ecological monitoring program will begin this month to establish baseline environmental conditions.

This will help ensure that important ecological factors are carefully managed throughout the dredging process, the Shire said.

A laydown area will be set up at the overflow camping ground reserve on Pollard Street, where dredged sediment will be pumped for drying and treatment.

For safety reasons, this area, along with the path and boardwalk to the Weir, will be closed to the public from July to October while the sediment dries, according to the Shire.

Dredging is scheduled to take place from May to mid-July, pending Aboriginal Heritage approval.

