McGregor Lake habitat rehabilitation project VIDEO UPDATE

November 8, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District, has just released an amazing video on the McGregor Lake Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project.

USACE photo

In the video, John Henderson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District project manager, talks about the ongoing construction at McGregor Lake Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project as part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program.

The completed project will restore eroding peninsulas around McGregor Lake, deepen backwater habitat for overwintering fish and enhance floodplain forest habitat.

