EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Improving Gdynia Port accessibility with Jan De Nul dredgers

November 9, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Jan De Nul Group has just released this amazing video named ‘Gdynia, improving the port’s accessibility with an diverse dredging fleet’.

Jan De Nul photo

In northern Poland along the Baltic Sea lies Gdynia.

Historically a small fishing village, but this changed in the 1920s.

Eager to take the region to a higher economic and political level, the Polish government decided to put Gdynia’s strategic location to good use.

A brand-new port was constructed, along with docks, piers, a railway and other industrial installations.

Over the decades, Gdynia’s port grew into an international seaport, and the city around it into one of Poland’s largest port cities.