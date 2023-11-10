Maurice River dredging underway

November 10, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

USACE’s contractor Barnegat Bay Dredging Company has started dredging operations in the federal channel near the mouth of the Maurice River in Cumberland County, N.J.

Photo courtesy of USACE

According to USACE, the contractor started dredging operations in the channel on 10/31/2023. Barnegat Bay Dredging Company has been pumping around the clock six days a week (except Sunday). Around 9,000 cubic yards of sediment have been dredged thus far.

The project calls for the removal of over 61,000 cubic yards of sediment from the federal channel near the mouth of the Maurice River.

The sediment will be hydraulically pumped to protect an area fronting the Heislerville Dike and to eroded marsh areas of Northwest Reach, both within the Heislerville Wildlife Management Area.