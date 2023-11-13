Dredging allows Felixstowe to think big

November 13, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Mumbai Maersk has set a new record for the deepest draft vessel to call at Hutchison Ports Port of Felixstowe – just four weeks after the UK’s largest container port announced the completion of a £130 million dredging project.

Photo courtesy of Port of Felixstowe

The deepening project increased the depth of the approach channel from 14.5 metres to 16.0 metres and Berths 8&9 from 16.0 metres to 18.0 metres below chart datum.

Commenting on the improvements, Robert Ashton, Chief Operating Officer at the Port of Felixstowe, said: “The deeper channel provides a level of access matched nowhere else in the country. It not only allows deeper vessels to call but also more ultra-large ships to be handled on each tide.“

The port’s Berths 6&7 were upgraded in 2022 to provide four berths capable of handling the latest 24,000 TEU capacity vessels.

Sarah West, Chief Executive of Harwich Haven Authority, which has responsibility for the main approach channel and oversaw the recent dredging project, said: “The deepening of the approach channel was both a significant technical challenge and a major financial investment for the Authority. We were delighted with the outcome and are hugely encouraged to see that it is already paying dividends.“

During the 22-month project, Royal Boskalis Westminster and Van Oord used more than 20 different vessels to remove over 17.1 million cubic meters of material from the channel and the port’s main container berths.