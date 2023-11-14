Byron Shire flood plan could include dredging

November 14, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Byron Shire Council (NSW) is reviewing flood mitigation options in the adopted North Byron Floodplain Risk Management Study and Plan (2020).

Photo courtesy of the Byron Shire

In 2022, flooding caused extensive damage to many properties in the north of the Byron Shire, especially in the Marshalls Creek catchment that includes Ocean Shores, Billinudgel, New Brighton & South Golden Beach.

With a grant from the Local Government Flood Recovery Fund, specialist consultants JBP Pacific are undertaking a review of floodplain management with a focus on the north of the Byron Shire.

The community has strong views about reducing flood risk with measures such as new ocean outfalls, dredging of creek systems, modification of the Brunswick River training walls & bund structures.

Independent experts have previously not supported these as viable. However, the Council is revisiting options in the adopted North Byron Floodplain Risk Management Study and Plan (2020) to give the community an opportunity to put forward their views on floodplain management.

The deadline for sending comments on the North Byron Floodplain Risk Management Study and Plan is December 1, 2023.