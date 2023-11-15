Damen: Another batch of cutter suction dredgers delivered to SEMAR

November 15, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Share this article







In the harbour of Veracruz, Mexico, three Damen Cutter Suction Dredgers (CSD) were commissioned by the Mexican Secretary of the Navy (Secretaría de Marina, SEMAR).

Photo courtesy of Damen

The dredgers – built in the Netherlands by Damen Dredging Equipment (DDE) – have been acquired as part of a fleet expansion program, and will be put to good use on various dredging projects in Mexico.

The three CSD250s are not the first Damen dredgers to be operated by SEMAR. “It has been a pleasure to renew our cooperation with SEMAR,” commented Mr Horacio Delgado Bravo, Sales Manager at Damen Shipyards. “All three of these standard CSD250s were built at the Damen Dredging yard in the Netherlands. After inspection by the customer they were dismounted and shipped to Veracruz. Commissioning ticked off, they are now ready to start their various dredge jobs.”

Over the past few years, Damen has delivered a number of CSD500s, a CSD450 and a CSD650. All of these dredgers operate on an array of projects along both coastlines of Mexico.