Work underway on the new Wharf 7 in Houston

November 16, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Russell Marine LLC has officially kicked off construction of the new Wharf 7 at Port Houston.

Photo courtesy of Russell Marine

The Wharf 7 project consists of 1,000 linear feet of new wharf construction at Bayport Container Terminal.

The work also includes dredging of approximately 300,000 CY of wet and dry excavation, 68,000 LF of drilled shaft foundations, 20,000 CY of structural concrete, mooring pier, west end retaining wall, fender systems, utilities, and a one-story pre-cast concrete stevedore support building.

Next, the contractor will perform clearing, grubbing, and placement of fill in a dredge material placement area.