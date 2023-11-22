CEDA Dredging Innovation Seminar 2023

November 22, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Registration is now open for the CEDA-UK event Dredging Innovation & Outstanding Contribution Awards 2023 event taking place on 7th December at the Institution of Civil Engineers in Westminster, London.

Photo courtesy of Harwich Haven Authority

The seminar presents a selection of dredging projects from around the UK bringing news of the latest practical applications of the re-use of dredged material as well as innovative developments and use of a new dredging technique.

The presentations provide a practical insight to the projects. Challenges faced and lessons learned will be explored as well as looking to the future in terms of developing/progressing/continuing these applications on other projects.

To join in person, please register via the ICE website.