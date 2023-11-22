Ensuring good access out onto Port Phillip at Kananook Creek

November 22, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging operations, aimed to ensuring there’s good access out onto Port Phillip at Kananook Creek, took place recently in this area.

BBV photo

According to Better Boating Victoria (BBV), through a $120,000 grant from the Better Boating Fund, a regular maintenance dredging routine is ensuring there’s good access out onto Port Phillip at all tides.

Sand moves a lot in this area of the bay, so the dredging every couple of months is necessary to keep the mouth of the creek clear.

The most recent dredging happened a couple of weeks ago, so boaters can chase one of the bay’s famous snapper, said BBV.