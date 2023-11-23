Dredging underway at Wildwood Channel Complex

November 23, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) said that the Wildwood Channel Complex dredging project is underway in Wildwood, North Wildwood, West Wildwood, and Middle Township, Cape May County.

Mobile photo

The $9.7 million project is set to restore channels to a safe navigable depth.

NJDOT’s contractor, Mobile Dredging & Video Pipe Inc., will dredge fine sand and silt from Beach Creek 1, Beach Creek 2, Ottens Canal Channel, Ottens Canal Lagoon Channel, Ottens Harbor Channel, Post Creek, and West Wildwood Channel.

According to NJDOT, the project will restore safe navigation by dredging the channels to their appropriate depths, between 5.5 and 12.5 feet.

Dredging operations began in late-October and are expected to be completed by April 2024. Work will be conducted on a 24-hour/7-days-a-week schedule.

The area will remain closed through the duration of the project, said NJDOT.