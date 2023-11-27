IHC showroom devoted to the incredible 60 years of Beaver dredgers

November 27, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

To celebrate 60 incredible years of Beaver cutter suction dredgers, Royal IHC has set up a temporary ‘showroom’ at the company’s production facility in Kinderdijk.

Photo courtesy of Royal IHC

Not only does it feature the iconic Beaver 30 CSD, it also showed many other products that are part of the integrated Beaver solution, such as the Delta Multi Craft workboat and the booster station.

Amidst these beautiful products, IHC team held an exclusive session exploring the 60-year evolution of the standard modular CSDs, as they became reliable, fuel efficient and exceptionally productive.

During the session, IHC colleagues, partners and guests had the opportunity to learn more about the Beaver range of vessels – from the very first delivery in 1963 to the upcoming 1000th Beaver planned for delivery this year.

Special attention was also given to the introduction of the latest addition to IHC standard modular product range: Plain Suction Dredger.