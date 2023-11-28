Balfour Beatty to deliver two coastal defense schemes in Norfolk

November 28, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Balfour Beatty today announced its appointment to deliver two coastal defence schemes on behalf of North Norfolk District Council – the Cromer Phase 2 scheme and the Mundesley Coastal Management scheme – with a combined value of £19.5 million.

Photo courtesy of Balfour Beatty

The Cromer Phase 2 Scheme will see Balfour Beatty construct a new rock armour revetment on the Norfolk coast on the west of Cromer pier, with 38,000 tonnes of rock placed on the shoreline.

As part of the Mundesley Coastal Management Scheme, Balfour Beatty will place 36,000 tonnes of rock on the shoreline, complete remedial works to the existing sea walls as well as refurbish the groynes – perpendicular structures to manage the flow of sediment.

Works on both schemes are due to commence this winter with completion expected in early 2025. Once done, the schemes will protect 600 local homes and businesses in North Norfolk from flooding and coastal erosion.