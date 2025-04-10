Final consultation underway on Anchorsholme coastal protection

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
April 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Final consultation is underway ahead of a £30m investment in work to protect part of Blackpool’s coastline.

photo courtesy of Balfour Beatty

The scheme will see five new rock groynes built at Anchorsholme Beach at Princes Way and is needed in order to protect against the threat of coastal erosion.

Some public consultation has already been held, but Blackpool Council has now published a public notice as part of the Coast Protection Act giving notice of the work. It says details of the shoreline management plan can be viewed at Anchorsholme Library on Luton Road.

Anyone who still wishes to object, must contact the council or the Secretary of State before a deadline of May 6,” the Council said.

The notice says work will consist of adding rock to raise the height of the existing coastal revetment (sea barrier) by 3.5 metres, extend the northern and southern edges by around 25 metres and extend the toe of the revetment by around 10 metres further forward.

Work also includes building five new rock groynes stretching between 75 meters and 125 meters offshore from the existing seawall. 

Funding for the scheme includes grants from the Environment Agency with work expected to begin later this year and be completed in 2028.

Contractor Balfour Beatty has been appointed to carry out the work.

