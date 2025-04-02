Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Spotlight on Cromer and Mundesley coastal protection works

Coastal Erosion
April 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Balfour Beatty crews are working on the Cromer & Mundesley Coastal Management Schemes, safeguarding 600 local homes and businesses from flooding and coastal erosion.

photo courtesy of Balfour Beatty

On behalf North Norfolk District Council, through the SCAPE Civil Engineering framework, we’re enhancing a significant stretch of coastline in Norfolk and Suffolk to withstand extreme weather conditions,” the company said.

“This coastal protection schemes will have a significant positive impact on local communities and businesses by providing enhanced protection and sustaining tourism, which is crucial for local economic prosperity, as well as generating meaningful social value.”

“Our project team developed a bespoke social impact plan focusing on key areas including local regional spend, creating local jobs opportunities, career mentoring, and volunteering to support local community projects.”

The Cromer Phase 2 Scheme involves constructing a new rock armor revetment west of Cromer pier, placing 38,000 tons of rock on the shoreline. It will also include concrete apron works, a rock revetment, and access improvements.​ 

The Mundesley Coastal Management Scheme involves placing 30,000 tons of rock and completing remedial works on existing sea walls to manage sediment flow.  

