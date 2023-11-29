Next phase of dredging and beachfill in Monmouth County

November 29, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Share this article







The next phase of beach replenishment and dredging work in Monmouth County is set to begin this week, according to Congressman Frank Pallone from New Jersey.

Photo courtesy of Frank Pallone

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will begin the second phase of the dredging project this week along the Shrewsbury and Navesink Rivers,” Pallone said.

The area that will be dredged runs south along the Shrewsbury River from the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge to the Branchport Avenue Bridge in Long Branch.

It goes west along the Navesink River from Sea Bright to the Route 35 Bridge between Red Bank and the Navesink Section of Middletown Township.

The sand dredged from this area will be used for beach replenishment and pumped onto the beach across from the Monmouth Beach Cultural Center.

Beach replenishment from offshore burrow pits is expected to begin around December 7 in two areas of Monmouth County. Sand will be pumped in Monmouth Beach south of the Monmouth Beach Bath and Tennis Club to the Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion.

Sand will also be pumped in Long Branch from Cedar Avenue in the West End Section to Pavilion Avenue in the Elberon Section of the city.

The majority of the dredging project should be completed by the end of year and beach replenishment by March 2024 at the latest.