White Creek/Assawoman Canal dredging project about to begin

December 5, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Preparation work for a dredging project in White Creek and the Assawoman Canal is now underway, according to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC).

Photo courtesy of the Driscoll Drones

The Delaware DNREC awarded the project to dredge White Creek and the Assawoman Canal to McLean Contracting Company on Oct. 27, 2023.

The $8.483 million dredging project will begin before the start of 2024.. The portion of White Creek that was not completed during a previous project at the beginning of 2023 will be dredged prior to Assawoman Canal.

The aim of the project is to improve navigability in White Creek and the Assawoman Canal. It will restore an area of highly degraded coastal salt marsh using dredged material.

The scheme is funded largely from appropriations to DNREC in the fiscal year 2022 and FY23 budgets.