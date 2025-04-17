Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Annual sand replenishment at Glenelg

Annual sand replenishment at Glenelg

Beach Nourishment
April 17, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Annual sand recycling to replenish beaches from Glenelg to Kingston Park is set to commence in late April, according to the Department for Environment and Water SA.

Photo courtesy of SA Government

The replenishment of the southern beaches from Kingston Park to Glenelg will start shortly with the installation of a temporary Sand Collection Unit on Glenelg Beach on 28 April 2025.

A temporary fenced work area containing the Sand Collection Unit and associated equipment will be assembled and operate on the northern side of Glenelg jetty before moving to the southern side later in the year.

The operations, usually performed from April to October, are undertaken by McConnell Dowell on behalf of the Department for Environment and Water.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles