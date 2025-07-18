Funding secured for the 2025 Petaluma dredging campaign

Back to overview
Dredging
July 18, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Petaluma (CA) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are moving forward with the 2025 maintenance dredging of the Petaluma River.

Photo courtesy of the City of Petaluma

With full funding secured – and support from the California State Coastal Conservancy – dredging is expected to begin fall 2025, the city announced in a news release.

The work will support targeted spot dredging along the full length of the river channel, from the downtown Turning Basin to San Pablo Bay.

The dredging will help to ensure safe navigation, improve water flow, enhance floor protection, and support the long-term health and resilience of the river for recreational, commercial, and ecological purposes.

More specific information will be available once the contractor has been selected, which the City of Petaluma expects to occur next month.

