Sandy Hook Channel dredging project coming soon

March 12, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has proposed maintenance dredging of the New York Harbor, Sandy Hook Federal Navigation Channel.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The proposed project includes annual maintenance dredging of approximately 200,000 cubic yards of sand and gravel from the Sandy Hook Channel, with placement of the dredged material at Sea Bright Offshore Borrow Area, or at other designated stockpile site(s), subject to change.

The 7.1 mile long Sandy Hook Channel has an authorized depth of -35 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) and is 800 feet wide, with widening at the junction with the Main Ship Channel and at the bend between the East Section and the Bayside Section.

Based on past dredging cycles, the proposed work will be most likely performed by utilizing a mechanical dredge with a clamshell bucket.

According to USACE, the entire channel will not be dredged; only areas where shoaling has reduced the depth of the channel will require dredging.

