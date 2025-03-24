NMT-IRO: Dredging sector crucial for strategic position of the Netherlands and Belgium

Back to overview
Business development
March 24, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Dutch and Belgian dredging industry is of strategic importance to the economy, water safety, and energy transition in both countries. This is evident from the new report “Future Scenarios and Strategies for the Dredging Sector in the Netherlands and Belgium”, an initiative by trade association NMT-IRO and Erasmus University Rotterdam.

While the sector is globally renowned for its expertise in maritime civil engineering, it is now under significant pressure due to growing competition, particularly from China, NMT-IRO said.

Jeroen de Graaf, Director of NMT-IRO, said: “The dredging sector is of strategic importance to the Netherlands and Belgium. It is about much more than economic impact; our sector plays a crucial role in determining how resilient and competitive we are internationally. If we do not invest together in innovation, talent, and a stronger maritime ecosystem, we will lose our advantage to players like China, who have already made significant strides in this area.”

Key insights from the report:

  • Strategic ecosystem: The dredging sector is a crucial link in protecting low-lying areas, ensuring accessibility to the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp, and constructing offshore wind farms,
  • Essential for water safety: With one-third of the Netherlands and large parts of Flanders below sea level, a robust dredging sector is vital for coastal defense and maintaining inland waterways,
  • Economic engine: The sector supports over 350,000 jobs annually through critical port and infrastructure projects,
  • Increasing geopolitical pressure: State-backed competition from countries such as China, India, and the Middle East is rapidly gaining market share in global dredging markets.
