BREAKING NEWS: TSHD Willem Sr arrives in Fenit

Dredging
April 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

After spending the winter in the Netherlands, dredging several ports and fairways, the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Willem Sr has arrived in Fenit, Ireland.

photo courtesy of Filia Dredging

On behalf of our client Baggerbedrijf De Boer B.V. – Dutch Dredging, the TSHD Willem Sr – in cooperation with the Bed Leveler Rayador – carries out a maintenance dredging campaign alongside the quay and in the turning areas of the Port of Fenit,” Filia Dredging said.

photo courtesy of Filia Dredging

This dredging program relates to the disposal of 125,000m³ of material which has accumulated at the commercial berth, navigational channel and its associated turning area and the area adjacent to the eastern breakwater.

According to the Kerry County Council, dredging work is for the purposes of maintenance of the design and operational depths within the harbor to facilitate safe navigation and berthing of vessels.

The TSHD Willem Sr has a shallow draft and good maneuvering properties thanks to the twin-screw propulsion and a powerful bow thruster. This allows the TSHD to carry out dredging work in shallow water and/or tight places.

Also, the Willem Sr is equipped with a drainage system.

According to Filia, this system extracts the water from the cargo, after which it can be unloaded dry by a shore crane.

