Emergency coastal erosion works start at Silverleaves

Coastal Erosion
March 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Bass Coast Shire Council, on behalf of the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA), will soon begin emergency coastal erosion protection works at Silverleaves, Cowes.

photo courtesy of basscoast.vic.gov.au

This work is part of the $15 million package recently announced by the Victorian Government to address coastal erosion and access issues along the coast of Victoria.

This DEECA project will help protect the foreshore, beach, coastal vegetation, and infrastructure from further erosion over the predicted Easter tides.

The works involve constructing a stepped rock bag wall, extending 150 metres eastward from the existing rock wall.

Rock bags are now being prepared off site and the main work onsite the beach will begin on7 April 2025.

DEECA and Council said that their priority is to have the work completed prior to the predicted Easter tides.

