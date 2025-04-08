Harborcreek Township: Shades Beach closes due to dredging

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
April 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Shades Beach boat launch in Harborcreek will be closed for the next two weeks as dredging takes place in the boat access area, Harborcreek Township said.

photo courtesy of Harborcreek Township

The harbor was built in 2007 and is dredged once per year. Usually, sand is reallocated to the nearby beach, and any material is dried out in a parking lot, where it’s then taken to the township’s compost site.

This year, the township is trying something new — lowering the water level ahead of time.

That might expose the material a little bit easier for us so that we can see instead of just grasping in the water hoping we grab material. We can see it, get it out of the harbor, and I would imagine the fishermen and boaters will appreciate that for sure,” said Tim May, Harborcreek Township supervisor.

After the dredging work is complete, the launch docks will be put back in, and it will open for use.

