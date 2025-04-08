Luhr Crosby bags another USACE dredging contract

Back to overview
Dredging
April 8, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $10.8 million contract to Luhr Crosby LLC for dredging services in Cairo , IL.

Photo courtesy of USACE

According to the Army Corps, the contractor will furnish the equipment, materials, manpower required, and perform the dredging work in Cairo later this year.

The work under this contract includes mobilization of the dredge and attendant plant; the dredging of shoals found between Ohio River Mile 439-981, Upper Mississippi River (UMR) Miles 0 – 120.

Also included in the contract is dredging of the navigation channel and approach areas of Locks and Dams requiring the proper placement of dredged materials in designated disposal locations supplied by the Corps, travel between dredge sites and demobilization.

