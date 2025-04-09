Luanda Port dredging project starting soon

Back to overview
Dredging
April 9, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Port of Luanda, Angola, is about to begin dredging of the Multipurpose Terminal to 16 meters, enabling it to receive Super Post Panamax vessels of up to 14,000 TEUs.

Photo courtesy of Van Oord

This information was provided by the Director of Infrastructure, Works and Supply at the Port of Luanda, Dória Quichaúla, during an interview with PortoNotícias, in which he stated that as part of the investment plans, the AD Ports group will also carry out the total reconstruction of the Multipurpose Terminal, including the construction of a new advanced quay.

Under a 20-year concession agreement with the Luanda Port Authority signed in April 2024, AD Ports Group committed to invest USD 250 million through 2026 to modernize the terminal.

This new dock should have a depth of 16 meters. At this point, we have 10m and the responsibility for deepening it to 16m lies with the Port of Luanda Administration,” highlighted Dória Quichaúla.

He also added that the dredging should be completed by March 2026, in line with the AD Ports group’s schedule. To this end, the Port Administration has launched a tender to select the contractor who will carry out the preliminary studies and then select a second contractor to carry out the dredging work.

In addition, the Port of Luanda will carry out dredging at the Cabotage Terminal and the Passenger Terminal, increasing the depth from 1 meter to 5.5 meters, to ensure safe navigation and eliminate grounding problems.

