South Ponte Vedra beachfill project

April 16, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

St. Johns County (FL) has hired an engineering firm to complete the permitting, engineering, and design work for the South Ponte Vedra beach nourishment project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The proposed project sand placement volume is 1,000,000 cubic yards of sand, dredged from an offshore borrow area.

According to the County, the northern end of this project area is 2539 S Ponte Vedra Blvd., while the southern end is 3175 S Ponte Vedra Blvd.

This project will tie in with the northern end of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) project which completed its second nourishment in December 2023.

Sources of project funding include the State of Florida post-Ian/Nicole emergency grant and FEMA Category G. The County is pursuing FEMA Cat G funding and has already secured State funding to reconstruct the project.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin Winter 2025/2026.

