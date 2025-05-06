Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Next Mattituck Harbor dredging campaign set for fall/winter 2025

Next Mattituck Harbor dredging campaign set for fall/winter 2025

Dredging
May 6, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The next maintenance dredging of the Mattituck Harbor Federal Navigation Channel is scheduled to take place in late 2025.

Photo courtesy of Ellicott

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District has proposed maintenance dredging of the Mattituck Harbor Federal Navigation Project with subsequent placement of the dredged material along the shorelines of Bailie Beach.

According to the Corps, the channel will be dredged to a depth of 7 feet plus 2 foot allowable over depth by utilizing small pipeline dredge, subject to availability of funds.

The purpose of the proposed work is to alleviate the effects of shoaling, thereby assuring safe navigation and facilitating economical use of Mattituck Harbor by commercial and recreational boating interests while providing beneficial use of the dredged material.

The dredging and placement for this project is anticipated to occur in the fall/winter of 2025.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles