Precision dredging by Damen E-DOP150

May 8, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

On the River Deben in Suffolk, in England’s East Anglia, a thriving marina called “Tidemill Yacht Harbour” provides berths to over 200 locals and visitors.

Photo courtesy of Damen

The independent marina requires regular dredging as the sea and shifting shingle banks nearby continuously bring fine sediment into the port.

To remove these sediments, dredging activities are undertaken during the more quiet winter months using an E-DOP150.

Electrically-driven DOP pump

The set-up of the dredging equipment is quite straightforward: the E-DOP150 is connected to an excavator and powered by a separate gen set.

The excavator and gen set are placed on a pontoon which can be relocated to anywhere in the marina. By moving the pontoon as well as the boom of the excavator, the E-DOP150 removes sediment from the berths with the yachts still in place.

The E-DOP150 pumps then the sediment out of the harbor to a nearby spoil field. This way, safe and continuous access to the marina is assured.

Photo courtesy of Damen

DOP dredge package

The E-DOP150 was part of a complete dredge package. This one-stop-shop package included the electrical cable and frequency drive, a remote control mounted in the excavators’ operator cabin, dredge discharge hoses complete with floats as well as a start-up package including assistance and training by Field Service Engineers and a spares package.

Enjoy the silence

The choice of an electrically-driven DOP pump has a number of advantages. These include not only the impossibility of spilling hydraulic oil, but also the silence of an electric drive, the clean operations due to zero emissions and the relatively low maintenance requirements due to the fewer moving parts.

The electrically-driven submersible dredge pump is an excellent tool for dredging contractors on the road to zero emission dredging.

