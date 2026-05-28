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Ettalong Channel dredging wraps up

Dredging
May 28, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Ferry services are expected to resume at Ettalong Channel within a week with dredging operations now completed.

photo courtesy of Liesl Tesch MP facebook

According to Member for Gosford, Liesl Tesch MP, the team at Transport for NSW had acted quickly once shoaling occurred to bring in shuttle services to connect to the Patonga wharf.

With ferry services expected to recommence within one month of a diversion timetable being put into place, the team at Transport for NSW have worked incredibly hard to minimise the impact of diversions on our community,Tesch said.

The Port Frederick dredger started dredging work in the channel on May 12, removing around 30,000 cubic meters of sand over three sites.

Transport for NSW are now undertaking seabed level testing and hydrographic survey plans to allow ferry services to recommence.

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