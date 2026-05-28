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Home Dredging Today Dredger Goetz: Keeping the Upper Mississippi River navigable (VIDEO)

Dredger Goetz: Keeping the Upper Mississippi River navigable (VIDEO)

Dredging
May 28, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District, has released a very interesting video named ‘The Dredger Goetz: Keeping the Upper Mississippi River Navigable’.

photo courtesy of USACE

The St. Paul District maintains a 9-foot navigation channel by dredging around 1 million cubic yards of river sand each year from the Minnesota, Black, St. Croix and Mississippi rivers. This essential work supports commercial shipping, national security and the environment, said USACE.

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View on Youtube.

River sand is repurposed for construction, winter road maintenance, and habitat restoration projects, benefiting both the economy and local communities.

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