Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Algeria, China ink strategic dredging agreement

BREAKING NEWS: Algeria, China ink strategic dredging agreement

Dredging
May 27, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed yesterday in Algiers between the Maritime Works Group (GTM) and the China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC), for the establishment of a joint venture responsible for dredging works at national ports and all related operations.

photo courtesy of checamerica.com

The deal was signed at the Ministry of Public Works under the supervision of Minister Abdelkader Djellawi.

The partnership is intended to strengthen bilateral cooperation in dredging operations across Algeria’s national ports, particularly through the restoration of regulatory depth levels at docks, harbor basins, navigation channels and port entrances.

According to the officials, these works will also improve ports efficiency, support commercial shipping and boost the economic performance of Algeria’s maritime infrastructure.

Related News