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Home Dredging Today Jan De Nul, Coral Vita start construction of coral reef restoration farm in the Maldives

Jan De Nul, Coral Vita start construction of coral reef restoration farm in the Maldives

Technology
May 8, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Jan De Nul and Coral Vita have started the construction of a coral reef restoration farm in the Maldives – the AquaReef project.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

According to Jan De Nul, coral reefs are undergoing an alarming decline, with about half of all global reefs lost since the 1970s. The main causes are rising ocean temperatures, pollution, and overfishing. Scientists warn that over 90% of remaining reefs could disappear by 2050.

Coral reefs are the most biodiverse ecosystems on the planet, harboring up to 25% of all marine species. Millions of people rely on reefs for food security, coastal protection, and biodiversity. This is especially true in the Maldives, where society depends heavily on coral reefs.

Noa Ligot, Senior Marine Engineer at Jan De Nul, said: “With this project, we want to make coral reef restoration as efficient and affordable as possible. When we protect coastlines through beach nourishment or breakwater infrastructure, for example, we want to offer our clients the possibility to combine this with coral reef restoration. The reefs strengthen coastal protection and, on top of that, deliver huge ecological benefits. This is the win-win we are aiming for.”

Jan De Nul has now officially started the construction of a coral reef farm on the island of South Malé Atoll. By autumn this year, Jan De Nul will have finished building the farm. Partner Coral Vita can then start with the coral production process.

In a period of 24 months, the farm should be able to grow over 15,000 corals.

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