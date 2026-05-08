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Damen opts for MTECK 316E dredging crane

Dredging
May 8, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

MTECK The Dutch Crane Manufacturer has won a contract to supply a new duty cycle clamshell crane for Damen Shipyards Gorinchem. The crane will be one of the 300 series: a 316E full-electric heavy-duty dredging crane, featuring an operational grab load (including content) of 16 metric tons and a lifting capacity of 30 metric tons.

photo courtesy of MTECK

Recently, UK Dredging signed a contract with Damen for the construction of this new trailing suction grab hopper dredger, which will be equipped with the MTECK 316E.

Based on Damen’s TSHD 1000 design, the vessel has been customised to meet operational requirements. It will support essential maintenance dredging across UK ports, helping to maintain safe navigational depths and reliable vessel access.

The dredger will feature diesel-electric propulsion with energy storage and ULEV-compliant exhaust aftertreatment.

Construction will take place at Damen’s Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam, with the vessel expected to enter service in 2028.

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