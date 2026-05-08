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Home Dredging Today Pacific Dredge moves forward with Linda Isle maintenance dredging

Pacific Dredge moves forward with Linda Isle maintenance dredging

Dredging
May 8, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Linda Isle Maintenance Dredging Project is currently underway, led by Pacific Dredge & Construction on behalf of the Linda Isle Community Association and individual homeowners.

photo courtesy of Pacific Maritime Group, Inc.

According to Pacific Dredge, this comprehensive effort includes dredging the access channel and inner lagoon, along with targeted work at individual docks and slips.

In total, approximately 45,000 cubic yards of material will be removed to restore safe navigation and improve waterfront access throughout the community.

Operations are being executed with a highly coordinated fleet, including the Horton dredge, the scows Thing 1 and Thing 2, and the tug Tommy.

Pacific said that dredge material is safely transported offshore to the LA-3 Offshore Disposal Site, ensuring full compliance with environmental and regulatory requirements.

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